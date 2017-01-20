Obama returns to his original Twitter handle and launches Obama.org

Former (😢) President Obama is heading off for a well-earned vacation, but before going to his undisclosed but hopefully sunny and isolated location, he took to his old personal Twitter handle, @BarackObama, to promote the launch of his new website, Obama.org.

The old handle has been run by the non-profit Organizing for Action since 2013, but Obama appears to have taken back control, having left @POTUS in the small hands of Donald Trump.

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

He used the change of venue as an opportunity to plug Obama.org, the website from which he and Michelle will be coordinating much of their work going forward.

In particular, the Obamas are looking for input on the presidential center they’re building in south Chicago.

“More than a library or museum, it will be a living, working center for citizenship,” said Obama in a video introducing the site. “That’s why we want to hear from you. It’s going to take all of you and your ideas to make it a reality.”

“Tell us about the young leaders and companies and organizations that inspire you; this will be your presidential center as much as it is ours,” added former first lady Michelle Obama.

The plan is to have projects going on worldwide, but to organize through the Chicago center. Obama.org has a forms to suggest local organizations you like, or to discuss your ideas of citizenship.

If you’re looking for a way to feel a little constructive today, you could do a lot worse than to recommend a local action group or charity for the Obamas’ consideration.

Obama.org also features some lovely galleries featuring the Obama family, their trips, hobbies, and dogs. No doubt more features will appear as the power couple settles in as private citizens and begins administrating the Obama Foundation in earnest.