Amazon’s latest Dash button will send you a randomly assorted box of candy

Amazon’s latest (physical) Dash button is like a “I’m Feeling Lucky” for candy.

When pressed, the button will send you a box with a random assortment of small-batch candy made by “artisans from across the nation”. The box will cost $18 (with two-day free Prime shipping of course) and can be ordered as many time as you want.

The program is called Prime Surprise Sweets, and seems to have quietly launched sometime within the last month. It’s still in invite-only mode – but Amazon says you will hear from them within a few weeks if you request an invite.We’ve reached out to Amazon to ask when this will roll out to the public, and will update this if we hear back.

So what will you get in your box? Amazon has some examples on their website, but most boxes seem to include about four different treats. Some examples are almond toffee, a caramelized blood orange chocolate bar, and “expresso-rich Seattle style popcorn”.

Each box will also have a tasting card sharing the story of each artisan and the details of what they created. Amazon also says they will try to give you a different assortment of treats each time you order, unless you order two at once which may result in a duplicate box.

There’s no denying that these types of assortments are traditionally associated with a gift. But interestingly, Amazon isn’t currently allowing gifting of these boxes. This may just because of the logistics of it – a Dash button is programmed to send something directly to your house, and thus not require the additional step of adding someones address.

Of course you could get it delivered to you and gift it by hand (or re-mail it), but it seems like Amazon’s intentions here are more about providing customers with a fun surprise, and not helping them give better gifts.

There’s also a possibility that Amazon sees this as a way to develop stronger ties to small businesses across the country. Amazon’s marketplace as a whole would undoubtedly benefit from high-quality artisan goods like these candies, but sometimes it’s hard to convince a small business to join a big operation like Amazon.

Interestingly, Amazon says that some of the candies sold aren’t yet even available individually on their own marketplace, but the company will provide the website of each artisan so you can purchase it directly from them – a goodwill gesture towards small businesses that will hopefully payoff down the road for the e-commerce giant.