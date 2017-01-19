Unboxing six gadgets from CES 2017

Dear Mom,

I had a great time out here at CES 2017 in Las Vegas — every once in a while I got to sneak away and walk around a little bit and check out the goodies. A little walking here, a little checking stuff out there. Sometimes I fell asleep under tables… it’s just the nature of the beast. Sometimes people wanted me to check out their product, but I couldn’t do it right away (be it timing, in a rush, falling asleep under tables — it could be a number of things). Some people really wanted me to check out their “thing” and told me to take it and try it out when I have time. So that’s what I did. Watch the video above for the unboxing, or, if you want to be boring, check out the photos of the six items below.

Love, your favorite son.

P.S. Please, if you’re going to make chocolate chip cookies, don’t burn them <3.

The six products I unboxed and checked out:

The EZVIZ Five Plus Action cam

The EZVIZ Mini Plus

The Waves Nx Virtual Mix Room over Headphones

The Pinn

The Mota Nano C-Drone

The Flosstime

Credits:

Produced, Written, Hosted: Tito Hamze

Produced, Shot, Edited: Gregory Manalo