Roli’s modular music making Blocks get Logic and Ableton compatibility

Roli’s fun little modular musical instrument took a turn for the more serious today, as the UK-based startup announced compatibility with a number of top music production apps.

The functionality comes courtesy of a new Dashboard app for Mac and Windows unveiled at the NAMM conference in Anaheim today, letting Blocks serve as controllers for Logic Pro X, Ableton, Cubase, Omnisphere, and Kontakt.

With those programs, users will be able to configure the touch-sensitive LED input devices with editable pre-programmed scripts. Users can also write their own scripts and design specific apps for Blocks.

The Blocks were initially designed to be played wth Roli’s proprietary social app Noise, though the company has been promising additional compatibility since the product’s November release. Earlier this month at CES, the company debuted add-on sound packs for the system produced by RZA of the Wu Tang Clan and DJ Steve Aoki.

Blocks are currently available through Apple’s site and retail locations. Starting February 16, availability will expand to some big music and electronics chains, including Guitar Center, B&H and Sam Ash.