Disney launches its own adult coloring book app

Adult coloring book apps are all the rage, and now Disney’s getting in on that action, too. The company has today released its own take on the genre with the launch of the Color by Disney mobile application, and app that lets wannabe artists practice their skills by coloring in templates featuring popular characters and scenes from Disney and Pixar and films.

At launch, there are hundreds of designs to choose from, including more recent movies like “Frozen” and “Moana,” as well as classics like “The Lion King” and “The Little Mermaid,” in addition to Pixar titles like “Brave” and “Monsters, Inc.”

Wait, did I say this app was for grown-ups? Because this sounds like something the little ones would enjoy…

Nope! “Color by Disney” is being marketed just to the adult crowd, with the company touting how coloring apps can reduce stress. This claim (which might not be backed by hard science) has already led the App Store to fill with coloring applications in recent months, including apps like Recolor, Pigment, Colorfy, Heycolor, and dozens of others.

“After the stress of 2016, and the first 18 days of 2017, we could all spend a little more time relaxing, refocusing and re-centering ourselves through therapeutic activities like coloring,” a Disney spokesperson explains about the launch of the new app.

The Disney version isn’t all that different from the numerous others already on the market. To use the app, you select your template, your pen type (pencil, crayon, marker, etc.) and your colors, then tap away. The app, however, does include film-inspired color palettes and offers a handful of effects – like adding pixie dust to your creation, for example.

Your work can be then be shared on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or saved to your device.

Color by Disney also offers a subscription service, which delivers unlimited access to the Disney art collection. This service will see new additions weekly, Disney says. Three packages, offered via in-app purchase, are currently available: one week all-access for $2.99, one month all-access for $7.99 or a year all-access for $39.99.

The app is a free download on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Windows App Store.