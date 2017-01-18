The clock is ticking down, and you only have a few more days to submit an application to participate in the TC Meetup + Pitch-offs in D.C. and Miami.

The events go down on February 21 (Washington D.C.) and February 23 (Miami) respectively, and only ten companies will be competing, so don’t tarry!

If you’re wondering what I’m talking about, let me get you up to speed.

The TC Meetup + Pitch-off is an event that has two parts. The first part is the Pitch-off, where ten companies have exactly sixty seconds to pitch their wares to the audience and a panel of expert judges, including TC editors and local VCs.

First place wins a table in the Startup Alley at TC Disrupt NY in May. Second place gets two tickets to the conference, and the Audience Choice winner takes home one ticket to the big show.

Apply to the pitch-off right here. Applications close on February 6.

The second part of the event is about throwing back a few cold ones with members of the local tech community. Plus, we at TechCrunch want to get to know the best and brightest startups in D.C. and Miami.

If you want to join us, all you have to do is head over to the event page and buy your tickets. FYI, these events are 21+ only, please.

Buy tickets to the D.C. meetup right here.

Buy tickets to the Miami meetup right here.

Sponsors make TechCrunch events possible. If you’re interested in learning more about sponsorships with TechCrunch, shoot an email to sponsors@techcrunch.com.