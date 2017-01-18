Netflix’s The Discovery posits a dark outcome from proving the afterlife exists

Netflix is really tapping into the appetite of its sci-fi audience, with another trailer for a new film coming soon to the streaming service that imagines a weird future. In the first teaser for The Discovery, we get a glimpse into a love story unfolding in a world where Robert Redford has proven the afterlife is real, and suicides are spiking as a result.

It looks kind of like a huge bummer, with a gray palette and heavy emphasis on the corpses and what not, but I will watch it regardless because it is a science fiction film with some heavyweight talent behind it. Also, who am I kidding, I’ll watch it because it’s on Netflix and fits an increasingly broad definition of “science fiction,” which I love so much I’ve actually watched all seasons of Stargate and Stargate Atlantis.

The movie, which also stars Jason Segel, Rooney Mara and Jesse Clemens, will premier on March 31, and looks to continue Netflix’s success with making weird, atmospheric sci-fi content like The OA. The Discovery is premiering at Sundance Festival later this month ahead of appearing on the streaming service for all subscribers at the end of March.