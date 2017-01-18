Google acquires Fabric developer platform and team from Twitter

Google is taking over Twitter’s mobile app developer platform Fabric, as well as its Answers mobile app analytics, and Crashlytics crash reporting system. Twitter launched Fabric as a modular SDK in 2014 to allow developers to pick and choose different tools to improve their apps, and it now serves apps reaching 2.5 billion users built by 580,000 developers.

But as Twitter tries to get into better financial shape, it’s cutting non-essential divisions, as it did with its change from Vine to Vine Camera. By passing the platform off to Google, it can cut the costs of running Fabric without screwing over its developers by suddenly shutting it down.

The Fabric team announced “Today we enter the next chapter for Fabric and are pleased to announce that we’ve signed an agreement for Fabric to be acquired by Google and for our team to join Google’s Developer Products Group, working with the Firebase team.”

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, and Twitter refused to provide more detail upon request.