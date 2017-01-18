Cam site CamSoda announces OhRoma scent mask integration for exactly the reason you’re thinking
As we approach the coming apocalypse we need bread, circuses and odors to keep us entertained. That’s why CamSoda, a NSFW webcam site, has announced the OhRoma, a VR-compatible scent mask that injects the smells of roses, perfume and private parts into your VR webcamming experience. Yeah. You read that right.
Why do you want to do such a thing? Well, here’s what the CEO says:
What’s really going on here is that CamSoda is fighting the other cam sites for eyeballs, as it were, and things like this wacky idea give them a little bit of a boost. But bald marketing aside, it’s a fascinating idea: you exist inside a VR world with a naked lady or man and you can smell the experience as you watch it. Add in some stereo headphones and a vibrational element and you’ll never leave your house.
Porn has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to technology — some of the first home video offerings were adult titles — and this is no exception. While I can’t imagine Microsoft adding a SmellPod to their Xbox controller, you can bet CamSoda would fire little chocolate strawberry pellets into your mouth to stimulate your taste organs if they had the technology. I think we’ll all soon be enmeshed in a wild robotic sex swing with odors and tactile sensations and little spanking machines, and then we won’t have an overpopulation problem because we’ll always be alone. I, for one, welcome our rose-scented paddling robotic sex swing overlords.
