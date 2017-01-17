Forbes owners back e-commerce startup Bringhub

Bringhub, a startup that allows online publishers to add e-commerce capabilities to their stories and ads, is announcing a strategic investment from Integrated Asset Management Limited.

You might not be familiar with IAM, but the Hong Kong-based investment firm bought a majority stake in Forbes Media back in 2014.

Bringhub, meanwhile, touts its ability to introduce a shopping experience to articles, videos, sponsored posts and interactive ads — so that you can actually buy the products that you’re reading about without having to go to a separate website.

The platform also supports shopping from multiple stores in a single checkout experience, and providers publishers and retailers with data about user shopping habits.

The Los Angeles-based company says it has partnered with more than 100 publishers (including NBC’s Today, InStyle and TechCrunch-owner AOL), and works with than 500 retailers.

“The unbridled growth of e-commerce has spurred us to focus our investment strategy heavily on tools and technologies that will enable us to capitalize on the industry’s potential,” said IAM Chairman Tak-Cheung Yam in the funding release. “Bringhub’s ability to monetize content at scale, in addition to providing strategic analysis of consumer purchase and behavioral trends, is precisely the tool content producers, retailers and marketers need to supercharge revenue streams in 2017 and beyond.”