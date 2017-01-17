Fabletics launches a free Daily Burn-like workout and other perks for members

Fabletics, the workout clothing startup co-founded by Oscar-nominated mega star Kate Hudson, is launching an online workout platform for those who adhere to that fit and fabulous lifestyle.

The online workouts are part of Fabletics’s extended community perks and will consist of new, high-profile workout partners each month from top studios such as Physique 57, Body by Simone and The Fitting Room.

Videos are accessible through the Fabletics lifestyle blog “The Core” and each instructor will lead viewers through a routine filmed in Fabletics Los Angeles headquarters — kind of like a digital ClassPass or Daily Burn experience. But unlike ClassPass or Daily Burn, these classes are free for Fabletics’ “VIP” members — meaning anyone who has signed up and bought at least one item from the Fabletics website.

The one caveat is these workouts will only be made available to members who visit the site each month to check out the new collections. As every good marketer knows, it’s easier to sell to previous customers than it is to convert new ones and this requirement for access is a way to try and entice return visits and influence more sales from those already familiar with the brand.

Fabletics CMO Kristen Dykstra also says the offering helps push a fit lifestyle both online and off to the brand’s millions of faithful followers — many of whom she points out live in the middle of the country and may not have access to these high-end studios and workout instructors.

Hudson has been at the forefront of the “athleisure wear” movement since launching her startup in the online space in 2013 and has created a global movement around the brand. Fabletics promises cute workout outfits at “the same quality and performance for half the price” to its now more than 1 million VIP members spread across eight countries. The startup just leaped into brick-and-mortar retail this last year, opening 18 stores so far.

But there’s an increasing amount of competition in the space, as there is in most fashion e-commerce companies these days, but particularly in online active wear upstarts and Chinese manufacturers offering lower-cost workout wear from overseas. Fabletics needs to find new avenues to surprise and delight new customers while retaining those active members.

“So much is shifting online and we felt like this was an important and great first step to make living fit something that was easy and accessible for our community,” Dykstra told TechCrunch. “You can decide the type of workout you want to do at home, making it really easy.”

The new VIP member perks also include discounts on wellness retreats (referred to as “fit-cations”), and other health and wellness products and experiences such as massages and top-line juice brands.