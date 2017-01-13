Deekit closes seed round for its ‘infinite whiteboard’ platform for remote teams

Estonia-based Deekit has now closed a seed round of €400,000 in angel investment from investors around Europe, with Spring Capital from Estonia being the lead investor. Among the angel investors are Mark Gillett (former Skype CTO), Copenhagen Business Angel network represented by Ole Andresen (a regional managing director at Apple) and the Estonian Business Angel network members.

Founded by four ex-Skype employees, Deekit was built to help remote teams and freelancers to work together. The online whiteboard for distributed teams allows collaboration on multiple platforms. The Canvas size is unlimited and boards can appear to go on forever. Teams from companies such as Transferwise, CGI, GrabCad, Guaana, SorryAsaService and others are customers of the platform.

Deekit allows teams to collaborate using simple drawings and writing, the same as if they were in front of a physical whiteboard. It’s now added a library of different shapes and elements; simple drag-n-drop wireframes for designers to sketch simple website or application design ideas on the whiteboard. Premium users can add any content from the web to their whiteboards such as videos, spreadsheets and documents.