Crunch Report | Nintendo Switch Hits the Market on March 3

Hidden Figures: Inspiring STEM heroes for girls

  1. The Nintendo Switch will cost $300 and release worldwide on March 3
  2. San Francisco District Attorney files lawsuit against drone maker Lily for false advertising
  3. Moon Express raises $20M in Series B-1, fully funds trip to the Moon
  4. Microsoft acquires Maluuba, a startup focused on general artificial intelligence

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

