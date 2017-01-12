Snapchat launches universal search

Snapchat just made it much easier to find friends, groups, Discover publishers, and Our Stories with a universal search bar that’s always accessible at the top of the app. Launching today for some people on Android and rolling out soon to all iOS and Android users, the search bar lets you dig the best content and conversations out of Snapchat.

The company tells TechCrunch the interface is designed for speed, so you can locate what you’re looking for and keep snapping. It might not be a coincidence that last year Snapchat was said to have acquired mobile search startup Vurb, which recently shut itself down mysteriously.

Improved search could be a huge boon to brands, businesses, and influencers hoping to build their Snapchat audience. Previously, Snapchat only offered a fractured search interface, with boxes for finding specific conversations, accounts to follow, and Stories or Discover channels scattered in three different places.

With universal search also comes new revenue opportunities. Snapchat could potentially let advertisers to pay for sponsored placement atop search results, or as suggestions in the search interface. This could allow Snapchat to directly monetize the desire of brands to build an audience on its network. When asked if ads were coming to search, the company declined to comment on future plans. As Snap Inc heads towards a 2017 IPO at an expected valuation around $25 billion, it needs to prove it has plenty of different ways it could earn more money in the future.

With the new search bar, you can jump to your own profile by tapping your Bitmoji on the left. If you tap a friend’s auto-suggest card or search result, you’ll start a chat with them, or you can tap their Story thumbnail to instantly start watching it full screen. Tapping and holding on someone’s card shows their mini profile. Beyond accounts, you can find specific daily editions of Discover channels or particular Our Stories by searching for their titles.

Snapchat is also now allowing people anywhere at any time to submit to Our Story, the app’s curated and themed slideshows for holidays, events, and more. Snapchat can then figure out how it wants to aggregate the content, allowing it to create Our Stories based on submission trends. Snap Inc tells TechCrunch that now it won’t be restricted to building Our Stories only from pre-selected events or locations where it expects something special to happen.

Snapchat has long been criticized for making it too tough to find new accounts to follow, since it lacks any suggestions or recommended user list. It’s maintaining that “we won’t tell you what’s cool” philosophy here. But at least now people don’t have to pull up the formerly buried tools, and having the search box persistently visible could spark people to seek out more accounts to watch. Still, if it wants to avoid people’s Story lists going stale with the same old boring friends, Snapchat might need a way to highlight great account you should add.

While 5 months ago things look good for Snap’s IPO, the surprisingly swift success of Snapchat Stories clone Instagram Stories now poses a threat. Instagram’s version just hit 150 million users — the same number Snapchat touts — and is already starting to show full-screen photo and video post-roll ads similar to Snapchat’s. To keep creators and common users loyal to its platform, Snapchat needs to help them keep building their audience. Meanwhile, it must demonstrate potential money-makers beyond what Instagram has copied. Universal Search could provide an answer to both.