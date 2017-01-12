Gaming
Switch
Nintendo

Where to watch Nintendo’s Switch events

Posted by
Next Story

Google’s Key Transparency project aims to ease a tough task in cryptography

Nintendo’s New York storefront already announced it would be offering up a limited number of pre-orders to eager customers who sign up in person. But that’s apparently just the start of the Switch-related news we can expect over the next couple of days.

Tonight at 8PM PT (that’s 1PM tomorrow in Tokyo), the company will be taking to the stage to announce some key information about the upcoming convertible console.

From the sound of it, we’ll be getting more concrete details surrounding pricing timing (beyond the already announced March 2017), along with, hopefully, a sneak peek at some of the titles set to launch with the system and some more information on the hardware.

The company’s set to take the stage again tomorrow in New York for a Treehouse Live stream (the format it’s embraced for the last few E3s) starting at 9:30AM ET, which ought to shed a bit more light on Switch game play.

For those who don’t have enough frequent flyer miles to fly around the globe last minute (and who aren’t already lined up to pre-order), Nintendo will be live streaming the events on  YouTubeTwitch and through the company’s site.

Crunchbase

  • Nintendo

    • Founded 1889
    • Overview Nintendo is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics company that develops game consoles. The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and distributing desktop and portable consoles and other related hardware and software components. It also offers entertainment products such as Family Computer (NES), Super Famicom (SNES), Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, Wii, and Wii U. Nintendo …
    • Location Redmond, WA
    • Categories Consumer Electronics, Video Games
    • Website http://nintendo.com
    • Full profile for Nintendo

  • Switch

    • Founded 2014
    • Overview Switch is a smart, addictively simple job hunting app that is reinventing the way you browse and find your next job. Powered by intelligent machine-learning algorithms, Switch recommends the best opportunities for your specific profile and interests, daily. On Switch, you can connect directly with hiring managers in real-time, without missing a beat. Switch is discreet, easy-to-use, and the most effective …
    • Location New York, NY
    • Categories Recruiting, Human Resources, Apps, Mobile
    • Founders Yarden Tadmor
    • Website http://switchapp.com
    • Full profile for Switch

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Switch
  • Nintendo
  • Gaming
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Google’s Key Transparency project aims to ease a tough task in cryptography

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard