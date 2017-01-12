EPA accuses Fiat Chrysler of using software to skirt emissions standards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a notice to Fiat Chrysler (FCA), informing the automaker that approximately 104,000 vehicles, including specific models of 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks, included “at least eight” pieces of engine management software that helped them “skirt” EPA rules regarding emissions limitations. This software was not disclosed by FCA to the EPA.

The alleged violations run counter to the Clean Air Act, which requires that carmakers show the EPA via certification that their vehicles meet standards set at the national level to help curtail and control air pollution. Part of the Clean Air Act specifies that software included in a vehicle that can affect emissions from the car be fully disclosed and explained as part of the certification process, but FCA did not do that in the case of the named vehicles sold with model years mentioned above.

The EPA says that as a result of its actions, FCA could face “civil penalties and inductive relief.” A new testing process put in place by the EPA in September 2015, which was introduced following discovery of Volkswagen’s notorious EPA emissions standard violations, brought the modification to light, according to the EPA. That means we have to wonder how many more automakers might face similar blowback thanks to the more rigorous screening process.

For its part, FCA US says it’s “disappointed” with the EPA’s choice to issue this notice, saying it’s been working behind-the-scenes with the EPA for “months” regarding requests to explain its in-vehicle emissions management tech. FCA’s full statement is included below: