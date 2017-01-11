JetBlue completes its roll out of Fly-Fi, with free high speed WiFi on all planes

JetBlue today announced that it has officially completed its fleet-wide rollout of Fly-Fi, bringing free wireless internet to all of its planes. The carrier first introduced to the service in late 2013, bringing speeds of around 12 to 15Mbps – far surprising the wireless offerings available on other domestic flights at the time.

Along with installation on all of its planes, JetBlue has also been adding in-flight streaming service partners, including Amazon Video, part of a partnership between the two companies that lets non-Prime members shop through Amazon’s offerings, while Prime members get access to the usual content. A pretty good way for Amazon to get its hands on a captive audience.

The WiFi offering also gives users the ability to stay connected from the gate to the plane and vice versa – doing away with the standard airline cruising altitude requirement to fire up the wireless service. It’s night and day from the sluggish and pricey options offered by airlines that rely on third-party services like Gogo, where in-flight passes often cost around $19.

As the carrier also handily notes, it also helped pioneer the now-standard back of the seat TV sets in domestic airlines, several years back.

