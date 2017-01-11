Crunch Report | Instagram Stories Hits 150 Million Daily Users
Facebook is censoring posts in Thailand that the government has deemed unsuitable
- FarmLogs raises $22 million to make agriculture a more predictable business
- Instagram Stories hits 150M daily users, launches skippable ads
- As UAV internet proves too complex, Alphabet shifts the Titan team to Projects Loon and Wing
- JetBlue completes its rollout of Fly-Fi, with free high-speed Wi-Fi on all planes
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
