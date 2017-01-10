Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund invests in Swiss-made banking app Centralway Numbrs

Centralway Numbrs, the Swiss-made banking app that is launched in Germany, has picked up a prominent new backer.

The Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) — the Dubai government’s sovereign wealth fund — has taken a “significant” stake in the company, although the exact investment amount is undisclosed.

What we do know is that Numbrs, which originally came out of Swiss company builder Centralway, has previously disclosed around $70 million in funding.

Today I’m told that total funding raised by the three year-old startup sits at $125 million, leaving a difference of approximately $55 million, which I understand covers ICD’s investment and follow-on funding from existing investors.

The majority shareholder in Centralway Numbrs is Saidler & Co., the family office of Martin Saidler.

Headquartered in Zurich, Numbrs was one of the first mobile banking aggregator apps and lets you track and manage your spending across multiple bank accounts from a single mobile app. You can also compare and purchase various financial products.

It claims 1.5 million bank accounts have been plugged into the Numbrs app in Germany, but declined to say how many active users this amounts to.

Centralway Numbrs has long-promised a U.K. launch, and re-iterated its British plans in a piece published in February last year by the FT. In today’s funding announcement, the startup, which employs over 130 people, repeated that promise, pegging a U.K. launch to “early 2017”.