Michelin backs motorhome and campervan rental marketplace Campanda

Berlin startup Campanda , which offers an online booking site for Recreational Vehicles (that’s motorhomes, caravans and campervans, to you and me), has raised €10 million in Series B funding.

Leading the round is Michelin Travel Partner, the subsidiary of tyre manufacturer Michelin. Previous backers also participated, including Accel, idinvest, Le Peigné, Ringier Digital Ventures, b-to-v Partners, and Atlantic Labs.

Launched in 2013, Campanda claims to be the leading online booking platform for RVs. It enables holiday makers to rent vehicles from commercial suppliers and private RV owners, the latter giving it a slight sharing economy bent.

Features include the ability to compare price, location and vehicle amenities, as well as book your chosen motorhome, campervan or caravan/trailer. The marketplace is launched in 44 countries and six languages.

Campanda says it plans to use the new capital to expand the current team of 45 employees, to enter new geographical markets, and to increase the supply-side which currently sits at 26,258 vehicles.

“It fills us with pride that, with Michelin, we have found a further renowned investor for Campanda,” says Chris Möller, founder and CEO of Campanda in a statement. “Just like our existing investors, Michelin shares our understanding of travel in the 21st century: to plan and book online while also sustainably harnessing existing rental resources.”