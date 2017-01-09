Amazon
Tech
Crunch Report | Atlassian Buys Trello
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
- Atlassian acquires Trello for $425M
- Uber debuts Movement, a new website offering access to its traffic data
- Netflix & Amazon score a few Golden Globes, HBO won none
- Sources: Amazon quietly acquired AI security startup harvest.ai for around $20M
- And the winner of Hardware Battlefield 2017 is… Siren Care
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
