Crunch Report | Atlassian Buys Trello

Today’s Stories 

  1. Atlassian acquires Trello for $425M
  2. Uber debuts Movement, a new website offering access to its traffic data
  3. Netflix & Amazon score a few Golden Globes, HBO won none
  4. Sources: Amazon quietly acquired AI security startup harvest.ai for around $20M
  5. And the winner of Hardware Battlefield 2017 is… Siren Care

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

