Watch TechCrunch’s last day at CES 2017
TechCrunch’s Hardware Battlefield finalists are BloomLife, Pillar Technologies, Siren Care and Stratio
We’re cold and we’re tired. But we’re nearing the end, and we saved the best for last.
We’ll be making Crepes live on stage. We’re chatting with the CEO of Arduino, and we’re also hanging out with LeEco and will chat about their global plans.
Then, at 2:00, we will have the final round of Hardware Battlefield where four hardware companies will pitch four expert judges in a bid to win $50,000.
