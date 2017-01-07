Startups
Electric
mobility
Scooter
urb-e

URB-E’s newest foldable electric scooter cuts the price to $899

Posted by
Next Story

Beastgrip dramatically improves smartphone video quality with depth of field adapter

URB-E is a foldable electric scooter that first launched in prototype-form back at CES in January 2014.

Last year we checked out a version that could carry an adult up to 20 miles at a speed of 15 MPH. While we liked the vehicle, we though the $1,499 price point was a bit too prohibitive for it to truly become mainstream.

So now the company is back with a much more affordable version, that is arguably better than the original.

It’s called the URB-E Sport, and has the same foldable form factor as its older siblings. It has a max range of 16 miles, and a top speed of 14 MPH. And it’s only $899. Considering a Boosted Board will run you somewhere between $999 and $1,599, the new URB-E is actually a pretty great deal if you’re in the market for an urban mobility device.

Part of this cost savings will come from a smaller battery – URB-E explained that many customers weren’t using the full 20 miles of range the Pro’s battery provided. But in return for the reduced capacity, URB-E made the battery removable and added 4 traditional USB and a USB Type-C port – meaning you can charge your phone (or laptop) while you ride. And since it’s removable you can actually use the battery as an external charging pack – at full charge it will charge an iPhone 40 times.

Check out the video above to see the URB-E Sport in action.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Electric
  • mobility
  • Scooter
  • urb-e
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Beastgrip dramatically improves smartphone video quality with depth of field adapter

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard