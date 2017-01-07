This year at CES we sat down with the Turner Sports team to hear about what tech-related plans they have for 2017.

First we got a chance to speak with Turner Sports’ analysts and NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, who discussed what cool tech they saw at this year’s CES and also how technology is changing the way fans watch sports.

Then we talked to Craig Barry, EVP & Chief Content Officer at Turner Sports about how things like e-sports and VR fit into the brand’s content strategy.

When it comes to VR, Barry noted that Turner Sports thinks it is just getting started, and the VR content we see being put out today (like a basketball game shot with a 360-degree camera) doesn’t take advantage of all the technology has to offer.

So the company is keeping an open mind and exploring all the ways that VR could strengthen the viewing experience. One way Barry sees this potentially happening is via social viewing experiences, where you could put on a VR headset and be seated next to your best friend (who may be across the country with his own headset) courtside at a basketball game.

Check out the video above to hear directly from Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Craig Barry.