The competition was very fierce for the fourth edition of our Hardware Battlefield. Thirteen shockingly good hardware startups competed to win the coveted Metal Man trophy.

These companies had a very special CES experience as they all pitched in front of multiple groups of judges on stage at the Sands Expo. The startups were competing for $50,000 and being named the winner of the Hardware Battlefield.

After many deliberations, our judges narrowed the list down to four finalists: wearable device for pregnant mothers Bloomlife, smart sensors for construction sites Pillar, weaves electronic sensors into clothing Siren Care and pill-identifying device Stratio.

These startups made their way to the finale to demo in front of our final panel of judges, which were CyPhy Works founder and CTO Helen Greiner, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle K. Lee, Intel Capital President Wendell Brooks and TechCrunch Senior Editor Matt Burns.

And now, meet the TechCrunch Hardware Battlefield 2017 winner.

Winner: Siren Care

Siren Care weaves electronic sensors into clothing in order to monitor a person’s health. Its first product is a sock that can track temperature changes in feet for diabetics, which in turn helps them figure out when things are starting to go wrong and they need to go to the doctor.

Runner-up: Bloomlife

Bloomlife has built a wearable device for pregnant mothers to help them track their contractions. It plans to add more data over time, with the goal of helping mothers better understand all the signals their body is sending during pregnancy.

