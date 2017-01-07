Apple’s new ad shows off the Portrait mode for the iPhone 7 Plus

Just in time for the Golden Globes Awards on Sunday, Apple released a brand new ad showing off what you can do with the Portrait mode that works with the iPhone 7 Plus and its two cameras. As a bonus, the ad was shot in Greece and now I want to go to Greece.

The beginning of the ad looks like a movie segment more than anything else. It starts with a couple of ambiance shots and then you can see a grandmother hugging her grand daughter. I also feel like the yellow subtitles help you feel like you’re watching a movie.

With the close-up shot on the iPhone, you understand that you’re watching an iPhone ad and that we’re talking about the camera. Then you can see the same young woman taking a ton of portraits across Greece. Of course, all of them look great because Apple wants to convince you that the Portrait mode is great.

The Portrait mode was a late addition for the iPhone 7 Plus. While Apple announced the feature back in September, it was released as a beta feature with iOS 10.1 on October 24. Apple is still improving the feature as it requires some complicated software calculations.

The Portrait mode is only available on the iPhone 7 Plus because it takes advantage of the two cameras in the device to detect 9 levels of depth. Then, the phone adds some software blur to the background layers.