We’ve got a fireside chat with FitBit’s James Park, as well as a fireside with the French conservative presidential candidate (who is leading in the polls) and former Prime Minister François Fillon.

And if that’s not enough French for you, we’re also holding a panel on the resurgence of French startups — did you know there’s approximately the same amount of French startups in Eureka Park as there are U.S. startups.

Plus, we have two more kick-ass sessions of the Hardware Battlefield.