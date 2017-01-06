Gadgets
Gaming
digital media
lego
Software

LEGO’s new Boost blocks let little kids learn to program

Posted by
Next Story

Theranos slashes another 41 percent of its workforce

LEGO has long offered the Mindstorms platform for big kids (and adults) to make cool robotic projects. Now, however, they’ve launched the Boost platform, a robotics and programming system aimed at 7 year olds. The Boost kit comes with everything you need to make five projects including Vernie and Frankie, a funny robot and robotic cat, respectively.

The kit includes a battery-powered core system that powers multiple motors as well as a color and motion sensor. Lego’s Simon Kent showed us the two kits and was even able to train the robots to play harmonicas!

I really got a kick out of the platform. As a general cynic when it comes to programming toys like this one I found it quite fun and clever. The programming system is very simple and easy to understand and the entire package is very well designed. I’m excited to make my own Frankie at home. The company will release the kit in August 2017.

Crunchbase

  • The LEGO Group

    • Founded 1932
    • Overview The LEGO Group is a privately held company based in Billund, Denmark. The company is still owned by the Kirk Kristiansen family who founded it in 1932. The LEGO Group is engaged in the development of children's creativity through playing and learning. Based on the world-famous LEGO:registered: brick, the company today provides toys, experiences and teaching materials for children in more than 130 …
    • Location Enfield, CT
    • Categories Education, Toys
    • Website http://www.lego.com
    • Full profile for The LEGO Group

  • LEGO

    • Overview Lego is a family-owned company known for the manufacture of Lego-brand toys, consisting mostly of interlocking plastic bricks. The Lego Group has also built several amusement parks around the world, each known as "Legoland", and operates several retail stores around the world.
    • Categories Consumer Goods, Toys, Enterprise Software
    • Full profile for LEGO

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Gaming
  • digital media
  • lego
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Gadgets

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Theranos slashes another 41 percent of its workforce

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard