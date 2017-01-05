Xiaomi today revealed its newest Mi TV at CES. The Mi TV 4, which will come in three different sized (45, 55 and 65 inches) is 30 percent thinner than an iPhone. It’s only 4.9 mm wide at its thinnest point. As Xiaomi’s Hugo Barra noted in today’s announcement, it’s essentially invisible when you look at it from the side and has virtually no bezel.

The back of the Mi TV 4 features a brushed metal cover with what Barra called a “very understated” transparent stand.

As for the operating system, Xiaomi is using an AI-driven system and its PatchWall UI. This offers viewers personalized recommendations from millions of titles (at least in China). It uses an adaptive grid that Barra said is inspired by modern magazine layouts.

“One our biggest innovations in building smart TV’s is our approach to building modular TVs,” Barra said. While typical TVs come with the display and motherboard in a single package (and maybe an extra sound bar), With its modular TV, though, Xiaomi allows users to independently upgrade their motherboard – which tends to be far cheaper than the display.

Because of this, the Mi TV 4 also includes a sound bar that actually features all of the TV’s ports. Xiaomi then uses a single cable to connect the bar to the TV.

Barra also talked up the Mi TV 4’s audio experience. The Mi TV 4’s Dolby Atmos-compatible bar comes with 10 speakers and two satellite speakers and a subwoofer.

In addition to the new TV, the company also today launched a white version of its Mi Mix phone and a new router with a built-in hard disk that lets you backup all of your devices at home.

The new TV will sell in China for “well under $2,000” and ship later this year.