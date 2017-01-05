Twitter confirms it will shutter Vine on January 17

Update – the Vine app will become the Vine Camera on Jan 17. Please download your Vines before then! More here: https://t.co/zrE1oDTx48 — Vine (@vine) January 4, 2017

Twitter announced last year that it will kill off Vine and relaunch it as a camera app, and now we know the exact date that will happen: January 17.

That means loyal Vine users have a shade under two weeks to save their Vines for posterity. The Vine website will live on as a read-only archive for all videos posted to the service, but anyone who has clips they cherish there should consider downloading them from inside the mobile apps or website before this deadline. Alternative, they could hit up a number of services offering to transfer them over. Giphy is the most prominent option after it launched a tool for converting Vines into GIFs.

Full details of the January 17 transition and how to save Vines can be found here.