Netflix lands its first original drama from Korea, a series based on a love-finding app

Netflix’s international expansion is more than just being available worldwide, it includes the creation of content from across the planet. Last year, aside from expanding to over 190 countries, the U.S. firm commissioned its first original content from India, and this week it announced its first from Korea.

Korean pop culture is huge outside of the country, spanning music, films, TV shows, comics and more. Now Netflix is set to ride the ‘hallyu‘ trend with Love Alarm, a 12-part series based on the popular Korean comic from Kye Young Chon centered around an app that helps people find love within 10 meters.

“We want Love Alarm, the TV series, to exhibit the liveliness and expression of emotions, with visual treatments that will reflect Ms Chon’s vision when she created the story,” said Hidden Sequence’s Jaemoon Lee who has signed up as producer.

Love Alarm is due to land on Netflix in 2018.