Asia
Netflix
korea

Netflix lands its first original drama from Korea, a series based on a love-finding app

Posted by
Next Story

China’s Didi looks to Latin America with $100M investment in Brazil-based Uber rival 99

Netflix’s international expansion is more than just being available worldwide, it includes the creation of content from across the planet. Last year, aside from expanding to over 190 countries, the U.S. firm commissioned its first original content from India, and this week it announced its first from Korea.

Korean pop culture is huge outside of the country, spanning music, films, TV shows, comics and more. Now Netflix is set to ride the ‘hallyu‘ trend with Love Alarm, a 12-part series based on the popular Korean comic from Kye Young Chon centered around an app that helps people find love within 10 meters.

“We want Love Alarm, the TV series, to exhibit the liveliness and expression of emotions, with visual treatments that will reflect Ms Chon’s vision when she created the story,” said Hidden Sequence’s Jaemoon Lee who has signed up as producer.

Love Alarm is due to land on Netflix in 2018.

Crunchbase

  • Netflix

    • Founded 1997
    • Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
    • Location Los Gatos, CA
    • Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
    • Website http://www.netflix.com
    • Full profile for Netflix

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • korea
  • Netflix
  • Asia
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Asia

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

China’s Didi looks to Latin America with $100M investment in Brazil-based Uber rival 99

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard