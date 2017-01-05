Instagram gets wider color capture and display on iPhone 7, 7 Plus

Now new iPhone owners can Instagram even more vividly. Today, Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger announced that “If you’re on an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, Instagram now supports wide color capture and display throughout the app”.

Instagram first announced a series of iPhone 7-specific features back in September at the device’s unveiling, including the wider colors, a special color filter, one-finger zoom on the 7 Plus, instant access to the Instagram Stories camera with 3D touch, and automatic conversion of Apple Live Photos into Instagram Boomerang GIFs.

With Instagram competing directly with Snapchat via Stories, Facebook’s photo app is trying to get every edge it can. While Snapchat specializes in goofy selfie lenses and illustrated geofilters for special places, Instagram has opted for a more artful and international approach with different drawing brushes and location stickers that work for anywhere around the world.