Google Calendar integrates with Google Fit and Apple Health to help you stick to your fitness goals

With Goals, Google launched a new Google Calendar feature last year that allowed you to easily schedule and track certain goals you set for yourself. Right in time for people to forget their New Year’s resolutions, Google today announced an update to Goals and Google Calendar that allows you to connect Google Fit and Apple Health to the fitness goals you set in Goals.

Once you hit your goal, your Google Calendar items will automatically be marked as “done.” When you look at your fitness goals in Google Calendar, Google will also show you how well you’ve done so far.

Google, of course, is also building some of its machine learning smarts into this service. If it notices that your goal was to go running every morning at 5am but then notices that you never start trotting until 7am anyway, it’ll automatically reschedule the activity for you.

Chances are, Google will integrate more services with Goals over time, but fitness tracking makes for an obvious service to start with, especially given the ubiquity of fitness trackers and the fact that it doesn’t even take any special hardware (except for a compatible smartphone) to get started with services like Google Fit.