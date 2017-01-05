Silicon Valley
Crunch Report | Medium in the Hot Seat
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Smart canes and wheelchairs among tech empowering the disabled at CES
- Twitter confirms it will shutter Vine on January 17
- Medium lays off 50 employees, shuts down New York and D.C. offices
- Netflix lands its first original drama from Korea, a series based on a love-finding app
Written by: John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Edited & Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
