Watch Sony’s CES press conference live right here
2017: The year of the tune-in economy
Sony is holding its traditional press conference at CES in the Las Vegas Convention Center starting at PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern, 1 AM in London. The company is closing the press day of CES, and you should expect some exciting new devices from Sony. The company has a wide range of products, including some top notch cameras, some interesting phones and the usual TVs and Bluetooth speakers. Last year, the company even unveiled a good old turntable.
We’ll have a team on the ground ready to cover the event and give you hands-on impressions if the company has new interesting devices. And don’t forget to check out our liveblog for our first-hand impressions of the conference.Featured Image: TechStage/Flickr UNDER A CC BY-ND 2.0 LICENSE
