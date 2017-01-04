After around a half-decade away, Samsung’s re-entering the gaming space. Today at CES, the hardware giant announced the Odyssey, a portable gaming notebook available in 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch configurations, both sporting a middling 1,920 x 1080 display with a top brightness of 300 nits and HDR video capabilities.

Both models sport a seventh-gen Intel Core i7 processor, and the 15.6-inch features NVIDIA GTX1050 graphics (still TBD on the larger model). RAM and storage can be configured up to 64GB and 1TB, respectively.

The notebook’s cooling system is one of its more interesting features — a brightly colored ventilation technology called HexaFlow positioned on the underside of the device. This can also be opened up to access storage and memory for post-purchase upgrades.

It’s not much to write about in terms of specs, but, as with the company’s other notebook offerings, the Odyssey has (relative) portability going for it, with a 37.7mm profile and 8.4 weight on the larger of the two units.