Watch Samsung’s CES press conference live right here
Samsung is always betting big on CES, and this year should be no exception. Today at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern, 10 PM in London, the company will unveil its new lineup of consumer electronics devices. You should expect a wide range of new products from smart watches to washing machines.
We’ll have a team on the ground so you should also check out our liveblog for our first-hand impressions of the announcements. Let’s see if Samsung can bounce back after the Galaxy Note 7 disaster.Featured Image: TK Kurikawa/Shutterstock
