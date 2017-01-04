Nvidia’s press conference starts at 6:30 PM Pacific, 9:30 PM Eastern, 2:30 AM in London.

Nvidia may have missed the smartphone boat, but the company accidentally became an essential chipmaker thanks to machine learning. Graphics processing units let developers run a ton of image processing tasks in parallel. That’s why carmakers are using Nvidia chips for their self-driving technologies and cloud computing companies now let you rent GPUs in the cloud.

Nvidia’s press conference at CES is a major one for the company. You can expect new announcements when it comes to GPU technologies, new generations of existing products and some cool demonstrations of machine learning technologies. We’ll have a team on the ground to cover Nvidia’s announcement, so head over to our live blog for our first-hand impressions.