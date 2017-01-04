Intel already has a dedicated functional group targeting the automotive industry, and now it also has sub-brand devoted to all things car tech. The Go brand covers products including in-vehicle automated driving development platforms, a 5G communication platform that’s intended to help carmakers get ready for broader rollout of 5G wireless tech in 2020, and an SDK aimed at helping developers in the automated driving field take advantage of new computing and sensor hardware.

Go, and its three product lines, are making their official debut at CES 2017 on Wednesday, and put some more definition on Intel’s plan to position itself in a key role as autonomous driving continues to gain traction. Intel also announced a test fleet deployment partnership with BMW and Mobileye Wednesday morning, and those test vehicles will indeed carry Intel Go platforms on board, according to the chipmaker.

The new 5G deployment platform is also very interesting, because it paves the way for connective not only between vehicles, but also between cars and infrastructure, with wireless network advances that drastically improve latency and speed, which are both key ingredients when you’re talking about communication tech that’s used to help inform split-section decisions a car’s autonomous navigation systems are using to potentially avoid accidents.

Intel’s Automated Driving Group (ADG) will likely be a big contributor to Go’s development, but it sounds like Go might be even more broad-reaching as the silicon giant looks to make the most out of the car industry’s increasing reliance on tech.