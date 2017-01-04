Garmin never heads to a CES without a whole bunch of different products in two. Along with a whole bunch of in-car GPS devices (yes, people still make and buy in-car GPS devices), the navigation-turned-wearable maker is expanding its fitness focused offerings with the addition of a trio of new Fenix multisport watches—the Fenix 5, 5S and 5X, which are, as the name implies, all variations on a theme.

The baseline Fenix 5 is more compact than its predecessor but still pretty big, with a 47mm frame. The 5S, meanwhile, marks the first time the company has designed add a device to the line aimed at users with smaller wrists. At 42mm, it’s not exactly compact, but should do a better job opening the line up to a larger user base, while maintaining the line’s standard functionality.

The 5X sounds downright gigantic with a 51mm frame. It’s got all sort of added bikes-specific features built in, including TOPO US mapping and routable cycling maps.

All the new models have constant heart rate monitoring built-in and multisport tracking, including modes for running, swimming, biking, hiking and the like. Plus, naturally, built-in GPS and GLONASS navigation and a barometric altimeter, along with the standard array of motion tracking sensors. All are water resistant to 100 meters and feature ruggedized casing. The 5X also has an optional sapphire lens for added scratch resistance.

The watches are set to arrive this quarter, priced at $600 for the 5 and 5S and $700 for the 5X.