Crunch Report | Tesla’s Gigafactory Starts Battery Production

- Tesla’s Gigafactory starts mass producing battery cells
- Snow, the Asian Snapchat clone Facebook tried to buy, claims 40-50M monthly users
- Zuckerberg’s 2017 challenge is to meet and listen to people in all 50 states
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted & Edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
