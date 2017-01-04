Netgear really likes to show a slide from NPD every time it announces a new Arlo product. It did a few months back when it showed off its new security cameras and it’s doing so again with its latest reveal. The company is understandably excited by the graph, which shows Arlo dominating security camera market share here in the States.

Naturally, the company is expanding the line. This week at CES, it’s debuting the Arlo Baby – likely the most adorable thing the router company has ever put its name on. That’s due in no small part to the inclusion of a number of different covers that dress the camera up as different animals, including the bunny one it ships with, looking a bit like a cycloptic version of Kristen Schaal’s character on Bob’s Burgers.

As with the other Arlo devices, there are a bunch of features packed into this 1080p camera, including air sensors, two-way audio for communicating with the little one, a head that doubles as a multicolor nightlight and a built-in music player for lullabies or whatever sort of sick jams your baby is listening to these days.

The camera has built-in motion and sound alerts and a battery that promises up to seven hours on a charge – that’s a pretty pale comparison to the weeks or months you get on other smart security cameras, owning in part to the constant streaming. That means it will probably spend most of its time plugged in.

The camera starts shipping this spring priced at $250. Beginning this summer, the company will also offer up a bundle that includes a stand and a devoted LCD monitor that runs $100 more.