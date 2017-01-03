Being a technology enthusiast and early adopter means being intimately familiar with the rate it takes for new technology to drop in price to a level where it’s sustainable as a true consumer product. Right now we’re seeing this happen with VR – in just a few years the barrier to entry has decreased to a point where you can get full-fledged VR (an Oculus and a computer to power it) for $999.

However the speed at which this happens is different depending on the industry. And 3D Printing has been one that has taken a little longer than most have hoped. However XYZ Printing, a Taipei-based 3D printer manufacturer, seems to get it. The company currently sells multiple models for under $300 – and today announced the da Vinci Nano, a full-fledged 3D Printer for $229.95.

It will have a build size of 4.7” x 4.7” x 4.7” – while this means it will print smaller objects than its big brother the da Vinci Mini (which has a build side of 5.9” x 5.9” x 5.9”), the device as a whole will be 40 percent smaller.

Specifically it will be a cube about a foot wide on each side, and weigh a little under 9 pounds. The printer also has a plastic door – unlike the Mini which prints on an open air platform. This closed design looks sleeker than an open 3D printer, and means it will probably blend in better around your house. The filament will be kept in the back of the printer, and feed through the top.

If you’re looking for an easy entry point into 3D printing, this could be a great option. At close to $200 it’s relatively affordable – and is small enough to sit on a desk or windowsill.

The printer won’t go on sale until Q2 2017, but we’re hoping to get a closer look on the floor of CES this week.