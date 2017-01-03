We’ve landed in Las Vegas, and we’re going to be bringing you coverage from CES 2017 all week long. From quirky and innovative startups to our Hardware Battlefield competition, we’ll have plenty of exciting features for you to enjoy. Every person has a slightly different way they like to consume TechCrunch, so we decided to lay it all out for you.

Here’s how to follow TechCrunch at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

Instagram

CES is a show about gadgets and Instagram is one of the best way for us to bring the show to you. Anna, Rebecca, and I will be running the show on our Instagram Story.

Follow us on Instagram here.

Facebook

The Hardware Battlefield competition will be streamed on Facebook Live. The show takes place at 11 am PT on January 5 and 6, followed by another round at 2 pm PT. The finals take place on Saturday, January 7 at 2 pm PT.

We’ll have live voting on the Facebook Live stream, too, so the audience will be able to cast its opinion of the startups pitching on stage.

We’ll also be posting tons of articles to our Facebook page all week long.

You can follow the TechCrunch Facebook page here.

YouTube

We’ll be uploading video content to our YouTube channel all week long. Live coverage from our stage at CES begins on January 5 at 9am PT. Each day will have a separate live stream, so make sure to check out all the action.

Twitter

Join the other 8M users that follow us on Twitter. We’ll be pushing out breaking news and CES videos on our Twitter account. This is the best social channel to get our news coverage in real-time.

We’ll also live streaming Hardware Battlefield to Periscope (same schedule as Facebook).

Snapchat

We’ll be taking snaps on the TC Story, with a focus on behind-the-scenes coverage. Send us your snaps from CES 2017 for a chance to be featured on our story.

You can also follow us on Snapchat here.

Twitch

We’ll be live streaming our entire show to Twitch starting on January 5 at 9 am PT.

TechCrunch.com

Naturally everything from CES will also be featured on our site. There’s also an event hub page that will take you directly to CES 2017 articles and videos.

Enjoy the show!