Here’s who fared best on dating apps in 2016

It’s the end of 2016, and the two most popular dating apps – Bumble and Tinder – have released some fun user information which gives us a glimpse into which type of people are most sought after on the dating apps.

First Tinder gave us info on the most right-swiped names of 2016. In the United States, guys named Lucas, Ryan, Matthew, Nick and Josh were the most swiped right. And for girls you probably did better off if you’re named Hannah, Emma, Lauren, Julia or Emily.

But we’re assuming you don’t want to change your name just to fare better on a dating app (but hey, we won’t judge).

So how about just changing what you’re into? Bumble released a post with a ton of info on what their users are into – which they are able to gain from a combination of your interests (which they pull from Facebook), the new contextual photo filter feature, and user’s overall profiles.

The most popular job titles were Attorney, Investment Banker and Doctor – no surprise there. Entrepreneur was the 7th most popular, so if you have a startup and want to do better on dating apps you should probably close up shop and head to law school or medical school.

If you want to know what entertainment habits will give you a better chance at finding a shared connection, Bumble said that Orange is the New Black was the most popular Netflix show, Chris Pratt & Jennifer Lawrence were the most popular movie stars, and Drake + Kid Cudi were the most popular rappers.

The most popular universities on Bumble were SMU, USC (✌️), and UCLA coming in 3rd. And if you feel like moving to a new city to up your dating odds, Bumble said that NYC, LA, London, Chicago and Toronto are the five most active cities.

Now that Bumble is just about two years ago, we can start looking back and comparing it to where Tinder was at its two year birthday. Back in 2014 Tinder was expanding beyond college campuses and set on becoming dating app for all. Two years in the company was seeing a billion swipes a day, and matching about 12 million people a day. On average, active users were spending about 90 minutes per day in the app.

Bumble, on the other hand, reported that just 18 months after inception users were spending an average of 100 minutes a day in the app. And two years after launching, the company is matching about 4 million people a day and seeing around 220 million swipes per day.

So while Tinder had a higher amount of daily swipes and matches at the two-year mark, Bumble’s users are spending more time in the app than Tinder’s users did when the company was two years old.

One possible reason for this is that Tinder became mainstream faster than Bumble. While both were started with a heavy focus on college campuses, Tinder moved on while Bumble seems to still see colleges as an important focus in the key to long term growth. And if the daily use numbers are any indication, this strategy is working for Bumble, as college students probably spend more time inside dating apps than the general public.

Another possible reason is that swipe-based dating apps are much more common than they were two years ago. There is much more competition, and when Tinder was young it was one of the only app-based dating platforms in the space – and didn’t necessarily have to convince users to pick its app over other dating platforms.