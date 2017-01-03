Faraday Future’s big CES 2017 car reveal live blog
Faraday Future is a company whose future is incredibly uncertain, and it’s about to show us its stuff at CES 2017. The electric carmaker (or potential carmaker) has been in the news lately a lot for turmoil at the top and negative reports about its finances, with a supposed factory construction stoppage to boot. Now we’ll see if there’s any substance behind the young company’s grand claims.
We’re live at the huge hangar-like facility here in Las Vegas to see what’s new, or what fresh disaster awaits. Join us here, kicking off at 6 PM PT for real-time updates.