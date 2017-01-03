Automotive
Faraday Future's big CES 2017 car reveal live blog

Faraday Future is a company whose future is incredibly uncertain, and it’s about to show us its stuff at CES 2017. The electric carmaker (or potential carmaker) has been in the news lately a lot for turmoil at the top and negative reports about its finances, with a supposed factory construction stoppage to boot. Now we’ll see if there’s any substance behind the young company’s grand claims.

We’re live at the huge hangar-like facility here in Las Vegas to see what’s new, or what fresh disaster awaits. Join us here, kicking off at 6 PM PT for real-time updates.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:29 pm

Let’s recap:

Faraday says its car is faster than the Model S (for now).

There is no final price tag.

Faraday says its car can go farther than the Model S (for now).

There is no final price tag.

The car may come out in 2018. Customers can reserve the car with a $5,000 deposit.

There is no final price tag.

Anyway, happy Tuesday folks!

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:28 pm

And we’re done here!

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:24 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:23 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:22 pm

Estimated deliveries of the FF 91 will begin 2018, the company says.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:22 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:22 pm

Still no final release date or price yet…

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:22 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:22 pm

The “alliance edition” will be limited to the first 300 FF 91s produced. “Only for those who dare to join our alliance,” a slide on stage reads.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:21 pm

$5,000 refundable deposit to get the car, and get a right to upgrade to the launch series when it’s released later in march.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:21 pm

First you have to register on ff.com, and create an FF ID. Okay, this doesn’t seem to be going somewhere fast.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:20 pm

Going to tell us when and how you can get one.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:20 pm

Okay here we go — price and availability coming.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:18 pm

So the car did drive itself to center stage on second try, once a tech went inside and coaxed it somehow (he left before it drove itself the 10 ft or so to its destination).

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:15 pm

The FF 91 one can replace all the other cars in your garage, Jia says. Oh how wonderful to have ownership of too many cars among your problems.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:14 pm

YT Jia, founder and CEO of troubled Faraday Future investor LeEco is closing things out here, singing the praises of Faraday’s progress.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:14 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:13 pm

Flagship feature not panning out has got to hurt after that opus of self-aggrandisement. But there is a car on the stage which can move under its own power, so that’s something.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:11 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:11 pm

Big finale of car driving itself to center stage just failed.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:10 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:10 pm

Founder and chairman of LeEco coming on stage now.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:08 pm

Doors close toward the center column front and back.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:07 pm

Now watching an Apple-esque overview of all the features Kim just introduced, including the intelligent exterior lighting system which communicates things including self-driving mode active to people outside the car.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:06 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:05 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:05 pm

The dual-antennae provides Wifi hotspots, Kim says.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:05 pm

It also has an “eclipse mode,” tinting the glass on the roof of the car.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20177:04 pm

There’s facial recognition technology that allows keyless entry.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:04 pm

Adjusting height for performance when you need it. Camera mirror system for removable mirrors in full self-driving.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:03 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:02 pm

FF designed FF 91 to get more interior space – 151 cubic feet.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:01 pm

Designed with a high-end airline experience in mind, he explains. Three layers of design, the top, the middle and the bottom.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:01 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20177:00 pm

Kim says that drag coefficient is key because it helps increase range, and they’ve been able to achieve a tremendous drag coefficient so far.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:59 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:58 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:58 pm

VP of design Richard Kim coming on stage now.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:56 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:55 pm

It lists 2.5 seconds for the Model S, but in the race result, it did it in 2.6 seconds. The FF 91 hit 60 mph in 2.59 seconds. The FF 91, however, is not in the hands of consumers.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:54 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:53 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:53 pm

The FF91 hits 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds, actually, according to them. It also — according to a VIDEO — beat the Model S.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:52 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:51 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:50 pm

Okay now it’s going to race the Tesla Model S.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:49 pm

Now it’s going up against the Tesla Model X. 

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:49 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:49 pm

“What you smell is the legacy of gas-powered cars.”

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:49 pm

Ferrari, also fast.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:48 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:47 pm

Okay now they’re racing on stage. There goes the Bentley.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:47 pm

Actually bringing out real cars here. The competition.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:47 pm

It goes from 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.44 seconds. It raced against the Model X, but it didn’t look like it raced against the Model S.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:46 pm

Now they’re going to show a video of the FF91 going up against other vehicles to reveal its 0-60mph time. Again, this is a video.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:45 pm

Reminder to readers: these numbers sound great but they’re entirely theoretical still, from a company with a track record of making incredible claims without delivering much.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:45 pm

They will not Matt

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:44 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:44 pm

Do you think they’ll let us drive the car Darrell

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:44 pm

The FF91 has peak power of 1,050 horsepower.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:43 pm

Elon Musk is still quiet on Twitter.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:43 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:43 pm

Another Tesla shootout: Faraday has on the screen that the Model S hits 315 miles (EPA adjusted).

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:43 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:42 pm

The FF91 can achieve in excess of 378 miles of (EPA adjusted) range. It goes from Silicon Valley (which is a large area) to LA “with miles to spare.”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:42 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:42 pm

The car has 130 kWh of energy, according to Savagian.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:42 pm

Compatible across different charging standards.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:41 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:41 pm

The car has “200kW of fast charging.”

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:40 pm

Going onto the “propulsion system,” quick note: The Tesla Model S P100D goes from 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:38 pm

On to the performance portion of the presentation.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:38 pm

There is a ton of applause in here so I’m guessing, like Apple events, there are a ton of employees in the building. It’s also hot. 

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:38 pm

Peter Savagian, VP of propulsion engineering on stage.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:37 pm

According to the video, the car was able to back into a spot that it found in the parking lot after driving through a few aisles. With a three-point turn, though.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:36 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:36 pm

It’s now trying to back into a spot. Doing a three-point turn.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:36 pm

Faux panic as the car passed the designated spot – but it was BACKING IN ALL ALONG

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:35 pm

Okay so the driver just left the car, and is turning on self-parking. It’s moving through the parking lot (at least, according to the video on stage).

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:35 pm

First look at the FF 91 in this demo:

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:33 pm

There’s a live demo coming but that stage seems a little small for a live demo :thinking_face:.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:33 pm

Not many parking fans in here judging by applause to that.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:33 pm

Faraday says it’ll have driverless valet parking that you can send off and summon with your phone. “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if you wouldn’t have to worry about parking ever again.”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:33 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:32 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:32 pm

There was a quick slide comparison with Tesla but they flipped through it in like 3 seconds. They were trying to show how they were better than Tesla autopilot.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:31 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:31 pm

There are more than 30 radars, cameras, sensors and LIDAR throughout the vehicle, according to the company. “We have a lot of good sensors in our first car.”

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:30 pm

“The integrity of your data, your personal information and your safety are our top, top priorities.”

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:30 pm

“This intelligent entity is also a caring entity. It looks out for you, it protects you… You will grow to trust it.”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:30 pm

They are making Herbie the Lovebug real.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:29 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:29 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:29 pm

The car will learn by itself through AI, Bae says. “A car that adapts to you, a car that can drive itself, a car that is smartest ever.”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:28 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:28 pm

Now they’re talking about AI. No car yet. Enter director of self-driving Hong Bae on stage.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:27 pm

Wow they want to be an identity platform, too. Watch out Facebook.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:27 pm

Is this actually a car? Or are people driving in VR?

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:27 pm

He’s talking about a lot going on in one “convenient personalized interface,” for each person with their own seat “configured just for them.”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:27 pm

“But what are you going to connect to? Anything and everything.”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:26 pm

Voice commands, media pick-up from mobile devices, fibre modems in the car, are all promised by Faraday for the FF 91.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:25 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:25 pm

“The world’s first ecosystem connected car.” 

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:25 pm

There’s a helicopter flying overhead. Are they going to airdrop the car in?

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:25 pm

“The new FF vehicle is equipped to keep you seamlessly connected to your world. It’s the world’s first truly connected car.”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:24 pm

The FF 91

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:24 pm

This is Faraday Future’s “new species”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:23 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:23 pm

“Here are some good things that happened in tech.” I am LOL-ing and Lynley can attest.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:21 pm

A slide just said “the exact location of the future” for their factory which had those issues mentioned above. This is really happening.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:20 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:19 pm

“Multifaceted disruption.” ok.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:19 pm

“There are companies that have shown great electric vehicles… but while these companies inspire us what they are doing is a slight progression of where we’ve been before.” Oh my gosh.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:18 pm

This is like a pitch from a keynote from a fictional movie about a Google-like company doomed to failure.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:18 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:17 pm

Goodness this is a pretty aggressive script.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:17 pm

“We’re ready to take that final decisive charge into the future… Faraday Future intends to lead that charge.”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:16 pm

It would be hard to imagine a more grandiose intro.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:16 pm

“Tomorrow is too important for us, and for humanity. We have to flip the automative industry on its head… independent of fossil fuels.”

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:15 pm

So just for a small reference point, Faraday Future is expected to unveil its first production car. Meanwhile, Tesla — founded in 2003 — delivered about 76,000 cars this year. Cars are a hard business.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:14 pm

Faraday Future is throwing out some weird stats like the number of patents it’s filed (1,940 for those curious).

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:13 pm

“We’re gonna show the first of a new species.”

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:13 pm

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:13 pm

“You’re not just gonna see the unveiling of the first Faraday Future production car, everyone here right now are about to witness day one of a new era of mobility.”

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:13 pm

Alright we have Faraday SVP of engineering Nick Sampson on stage.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:12 pm

The loudspeaker tells us that the show will begin in one minute.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:12 pm

it’s hot as heck in here. maybe it’s these giant long orange lights. the camera crane operator is really earning his keep though.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:11 pm

Okay so we’re on loop 20-something now. Hell is a vine loop of trance music.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:07 pm

And the same 30-second trance-y clip has been playing on repeat for a few minutes now (I think we’re on loop 12 now). The tension is rising.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:06 pm

someone named Morgan. Totally a company-saving move.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:06 pm

They just called “Morgan to the stage” so maybe Morgan is the big reveal today.

Matthew Lynley January 3, 20176:05 pm

The camera booms are swinging overhead and I’m pretty sure if I stand up I’m gonna get taken out. This is definitely a highly polished event (that is currently running around 5 minutes behind).

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:05 pm

It’s like fiddling while Rome burns in here. The ambient orange glow that bathes everything helps with the comparison.

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:04 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:03 pm

Darrell Etherington January 3, 20176:02 pm

It’s crazy in here. I’ve never seen so many people at a tech event.

