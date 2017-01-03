Faraday Future’s big CES 2017 car reveal live blog
Faraday Future is a company whose future is incredibly uncertain, and it’s about to show us its stuff at CES 2017. The electric carmaker (or potential carmaker) has been in the news lately a lot for turmoil at the top and negative reports about its finances, with a supposed factory construction stoppage to boot. Now we’ll see if there’s any substance behind the young company’s grand claims.
We’re live at the huge hangar-like facility here in Las Vegas to see what’s new, or what fresh disaster awaits. Join us here, kicking off at 6 PM PT for real-time updates.
And we’re done here!
Estimated deliveries of the FF 91 will begin 2018, the company says.
Still no final release date or price yet…
The “alliance edition” will be limited to the first 300 FF 91s produced. “Only for those who dare to join our alliance,” a slide on stage reads.
$5,000 refundable deposit to get the car, and get a right to upgrade to the launch series when it’s released later in march.
First you have to register on ff.com, and create an FF ID. Okay, this doesn’t seem to be going somewhere fast.
Going to tell us when and how you can get one.
Okay here we go — price and availability coming.
So the car did drive itself to center stage on second try, once a tech went inside and coaxed it somehow (he left before it drove itself the 10 ft or so to its destination).
The FF 91 one can replace all the other cars in your garage, Jia says. Oh how wonderful to have ownership of too many cars among your problems.
YT Jia, founder and CEO of troubled Faraday Future investor LeEco is closing things out here, singing the praises of Faraday’s progress.
Flagship feature not panning out has got to hurt after that opus of self-aggrandisement. But there is a car on the stage which can move under its own power, so that’s something.
Big finale of car driving itself to center stage just failed.
Founder and chairman of LeEco coming on stage now.
Doors close toward the center column front and back.
Now watching an Apple-esque overview of all the features Kim just introduced, including the intelligent exterior lighting system which communicates things including self-driving mode active to people outside the car.
The dual-antennae provides Wifi hotspots, Kim says.
It also has an “eclipse mode,” tinting the glass on the roof of the car.
There’s facial recognition technology that allows keyless entry.
FF designed FF 91 to get more interior space – 151 cubic feet.
Designed with a high-end airline experience in mind, he explains. Three layers of design, the top, the middle and the bottom.
Kim says that drag coefficient is key because it helps increase range, and they’ve been able to achieve a tremendous drag coefficient so far.
VP of design Richard Kim coming on stage now.
It lists 2.5 seconds for the Model S, but in the race result, it did it in 2.6 seconds. The FF 91 hit 60 mph in 2.59 seconds. The FF 91, however, is not in the hands of consumers.
The FF91 hits 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds, actually, according to them. It also — according to a VIDEO — beat the Model S.
Okay now it’s going to race the Tesla Model S.
Now it’s going up against the Tesla Model X.
“What you smell is the legacy of gas-powered cars.”
Ferrari, also fast.
Okay now they’re racing on stage. There goes the Bentley.
Actually bringing out real cars here. The competition.
It goes from 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.44 seconds. It raced against the Model X, but it didn’t look like it raced against the Model S.
Now they’re going to show a video of the FF91 going up against other vehicles to reveal its 0-60mph time. Again, this is a video.
Reminder to readers: these numbers sound great but they’re entirely theoretical still, from a company with a track record of making incredible claims without delivering much.
They will not Matt
Do you think they’ll let us drive the car Darrell
The FF91 has peak power of 1,050 horsepower.
Elon Musk is still quiet on Twitter.
Another Tesla shootout: Faraday has on the screen that the Model S hits 315 miles (EPA adjusted).
The FF91 can achieve in excess of 378 miles of (EPA adjusted) range. It goes from Silicon Valley (which is a large area) to LA “with miles to spare.”
The car has 130 kWh of energy, according to Savagian.
Compatible across different charging standards.
The car has “200kW of fast charging.”
Going onto the “propulsion system,” quick note: The Tesla Model S P100D goes from 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds.
On to the performance portion of the presentation.
There is a ton of applause in here so I’m guessing, like Apple events, there are a ton of employees in the building. It’s also hot.
Peter Savagian, VP of propulsion engineering on stage.
According to the video, the car was able to back into a spot that it found in the parking lot after driving through a few aisles. With a three-point turn, though.
It’s now trying to back into a spot. Doing a three-point turn.
Faux panic as the car passed the designated spot – but it was BACKING IN ALL ALONG
Okay so the driver just left the car, and is turning on self-parking. It’s moving through the parking lot (at least, according to the video on stage).
There’s a live demo coming but that stage seems a little small for a live demo :thinking_face:.
Not many parking fans in here judging by applause to that.
Faraday says it’ll have driverless valet parking that you can send off and summon with your phone. “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if you wouldn’t have to worry about parking ever again.”
There was a quick slide comparison with Tesla but they flipped through it in like 3 seconds. They were trying to show how they were better than Tesla autopilot.
There are more than 30 radars, cameras, sensors and LIDAR throughout the vehicle, according to the company. “We have a lot of good sensors in our first car.”
“The integrity of your data, your personal information and your safety are our top, top priorities.”
“This intelligent entity is also a caring entity. It looks out for you, it protects you… You will grow to trust it.”
They are making Herbie the Lovebug real.
The car will learn by itself through AI, Bae says. “A car that adapts to you, a car that can drive itself, a car that is smartest ever.”
Now they’re talking about AI. No car yet. Enter director of self-driving Hong Bae on stage.
Wow they want to be an identity platform, too. Watch out Facebook.
Is this actually a car? Or are people driving in VR?
He’s talking about a lot going on in one “convenient personalized interface,” for each person with their own seat “configured just for them.”
Voice commands, media pick-up from mobile devices, fibre modems in the car, are all promised by Faraday for the FF 91.
“The world’s first ecosystem connected car.”
There’s a helicopter flying overhead. Are they going to airdrop the car in?
“The new FF vehicle is equipped to keep you seamlessly connected to your world. It’s the world’s first truly connected car.”
The FF 91
“Here are some good things that happened in tech.” I am LOL-ing and Lynley can attest.
“Multifaceted disruption.” ok.
“There are companies that have shown great electric vehicles… but while these companies inspire us what they are doing is a slight progression of where we’ve been before.” Oh my gosh.
This is like a pitch from a keynote from a fictional movie about a Google-like company doomed to failure.
Goodness this is a pretty aggressive script.
“We’re ready to take that final decisive charge into the future… Faraday Future intends to lead that charge.”
“Tomorrow is too important for us, and for humanity. We have to flip the automative industry on its head… independent of fossil fuels.”
So just for a small reference point, Faraday Future is expected to unveil its first production car. Meanwhile, Tesla — founded in 2003 — delivered about 76,000 cars this year. Cars are a hard business.
Faraday Future is throwing out some weird stats like the number of patents it’s filed (1,940 for those curious).
“We’re gonna show the first of a new species.”
“You’re not just gonna see the unveiling of the first Faraday Future production car, everyone here right now are about to witness day one of a new era of mobility.”
Alright we have Faraday SVP of engineering Nick Sampson on stage.
The loudspeaker tells us that the show will begin in one minute.
it’s hot as heck in here. maybe it’s these giant long orange lights. the camera crane operator is really earning his keep though.
Okay so we’re on loop 20-something now. Hell is a vine loop of trance music.
And the same 30-second trance-y clip has been playing on repeat for a few minutes now (I think we’re on loop 12 now). The tension is rising.
someone named Morgan. Totally a company-saving move.
They just called “Morgan to the stage” so maybe Morgan is the big reveal today.
The camera booms are swinging overhead and I’m pretty sure if I stand up I’m gonna get taken out. This is definitely a highly polished event (that is currently running around 5 minutes behind).
It’s like fiddling while Rome burns in here. The ambient orange glow that bathes everything helps with the comparison.
It’s crazy in here. I’ve never seen so many people at a tech event.
Let’s recap:
Faraday says its car is faster than the Model S (for now).
There is no final price tag.
Faraday says its car can go farther than the Model S (for now).
There is no final price tag.
The car may come out in 2018. Customers can reserve the car with a $5,000 deposit.
There is no final price tag.
Anyway, happy Tuesday folks!