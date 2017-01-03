It’s a new year, and with it comes brand new locations for the world-renowned TC Meetup + Pitch-off.

This year, we’re coming to Washington D.C. on February 21 and Miami on February 23!

For those of you that don’t know, the TC Meetup + Pitch-off is our opportunity to get to know the local tech scene in your area. And a big part of that is the pitch-off.

Ten companies will be selected to join us on stage and pitch their wares to the audience and a panel of expert judges, including TC editors and local VCs. The catch? These startups will only have sixty seconds to make their case for why they should win the pitch-off.

First place gets a table in Startup Alley at Disrupt New York in May. Second place gets two tickets to the conference, and the Audience Choice Winner gets one ticket to the big show.

But in order to participate, you must apply!

Applications are open now and close February 6, so don’t tarry!

If you don’t have a startup to pitch, we still want to hang out. Put the dates down in your calendar, and make sure to buy a ticket now.

Buy tickets for the Washington D.C. Meetup on February 21 here.

Buy tickets for the Miami Meetup on February 23 here.

See you soon!

