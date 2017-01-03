Acer’s Predator 21 X gaming laptop with a curved screen is currently unlike anything else

This is insanity, otherwise known as the Acer Predator 21 X, a gaming laptop with a 21-inch, G-Sync curved screen at 2560 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s undeniably worthy as a desktop replacement (on paper), but something out of a sci-fi or action movie.

Acer opted for dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphic cards in SLI, an overclockable 7th- generation Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory, up to four total 512GB solid state drives in RAID 0 configuration (including two, faster NVMe PCIe SSDs) and a 7200 RPM hard drive with up to a solid 2TB capacity. Those specs outrank most custom gaming desktops, including the recently reviewed HP Omen X.

Maybe what is most astounding about the Predator 21 X isn’t the specs, but the parts that keep it powered and running; two power supplies, cooled by five system fans and heat mitigation with eight heat pipes.

The keyboard uses Cherry MX brown switches that include individually lit LED lights, programmable to 16.7 million colors. Regarding the touchpad, it can be flipped over and turned into a Precision Touchpad. Meanwhile, Windows Hello is supported for facial recognition, along with eye-tracking tech from Tobii; eventually supported games would allow you to aim with your eyes.

Availability for the most insane gaming laptop ever? It’s set for some time in February, starting at a whopping $8,999 — power can come with spending thousands.